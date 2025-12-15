How two Disney Legends teamed up for a new hand-drawn animated film (Exclusive)

Some of Richard Sherman’s final music

The late Richard Sherman, who passed away in 2024 at age 95, wrote a new song for “Mushka,” adding to a résumé that includes “It’s a Small World” and all the songs from “Mary Poppins,” among a catalog of other classic tunes written with his late brother, Robert Sherman.

Both Deja and Sherman are Disney Legends, the highest honor bestowed by The Walt Disney Company.

Andreas Deja, director of “Mushka.”

Photo courtesy of Andreas Deja

The late Richard Sherman, seen here in 2023 reminiscing about playing “Feed the Birds” from “Mary Poppins” on the piano personally for Walt Disney.

Photo courtesy of Disney

“It was just magic,” Deja said of working with Sherman. “Believe me, I would not have asked Richard … I knew him socially … but I would never ask him to write a song for my little film. That would never occur to me.”

During a lunch, Sherman asked Deja what he’d been working on. Deja described “Mushka” in its early conception. Sherman’s reply: “Maybe somebody can help you write a song for your movie.”

The song, “Mushka’s Lullaby,” accompanies the end credits with lyrics but also “became the musical centerpiece of the film” in instrumental arrangements, Deja noted. “You can use it in a dramatic way. You can use it in a romantic way. It just lends itself to several types of arrangements. It set the tone. It’s a melancholic piece.”

“It was a joy to work with Richard,” Deja said. “Once in a while, I had to step back and pinch myself, going like, ‘Is this really happening? It is!’ I grew up with his ‘Jungle Book’ songs. When I was a kid, that was the first Disney film I ever saw at the age of 10. I had the records and played those songs over and over again. And here you are, finding yourself working with this master.”