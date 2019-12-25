The Wailers ring in 2020 with free concert at Sunset Walk

Email Share Pin 0 Shares

The new Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s Sunset Walk entertainment complex is celebrating its first New Year’s Eve with a free concert featuring Bob Marley’s legendary band, The Wailers.

This New Year’s Eve, visitors to Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando can rock out to The Wailers’ classic reggae songs while enjoying a street party with vendors, entertainment, DJs, a firework shows, and free parking.

The Wailers, who performed with the late Bob Marley, are an internationally celebrated reggae band who have sold over 200 million records worldwide. Ring in 2020 while singing along to songs like “No Women, No Cry,” “Jammin,” and “Buffalo Soldier.” Sunset Walk’s festive street performers will keep the party going all night along with a live DJ, countdown to midnight with free party favors and champagne toast for the first 2,000 guests, confetti storm and firework countdown show.

The New Year’s Eve street party will feature food and beverage options from Sunset Walk’s restaurants and bars including: Rock & Brews, Studio Movie Grill, Skechers, Ford’s Garage, Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza, Yeoman’s Cask & Lion, BurgerFi, Cold Stone Creamery, Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi, Bahama Bucks, Avalon Nails & Spa, Don’t 4 Get About Me, and IT’SUGAR, with additional openings coming soon.

The Sunset Walk New Year’s Eve party starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with free parking. For more information visit sunsetwalk.com.