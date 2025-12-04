Frozen Ever After upgrading animatronics in 2026 at Epcot | Timeline announced
Frozen Ever After will update its Audio-Animatronics figures of Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff in early 2026 at Epcot.
The boat ride debuted in 2016 at the Walt Disney World park near Orlando, Fla., with projected faces for Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff. When a new version of the ride opened in 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland, fully sculpted faces were utilized instead of the projected faces. These versions of the Audio-Animatronics figures are now coming to Epcot.
Disney announced the news on Oct. 8, 2025, and clarified the timeframe for the changes on Dec. 3, 2025.
Frozen Ever After will temporarily close beginning Jan. 26, 2026, and reopen sometime in February 2026 (exact date TBA). The final day for the animatronics with projected faces will be Jan. 25, 2026.
A third version of Frozen Ever After will open on March 29, 2026, at Walt Disney Studios Park, soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World, at Disneyland Paris. A different ride altogether, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, opened at Tokyo DisneySea in 2024.
