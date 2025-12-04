Frozen Ever After upgrading animatronics in 2026 at Epcot | Timeline announced

The boat ride debuted in 2016 at the Walt Disney World park near Orlando, Fla., with projected faces for Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff. When a new version of the ride opened in 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland, fully sculpted faces were utilized instead of the projected faces. These versions of the Audio-Animatronics figures are now coming to Epcot.

Disney announced the news on Oct. 8, 2025, and clarified the timeframe for the changes on Dec. 3, 2025.

Frozen Ever After will temporarily close beginning Jan. 26, 2026, and reopen sometime in February 2026 (exact date TBA). The final day for the animatronics with projected faces will be Jan. 25, 2026.

Photos courtesy of Disney; graphics by Attractions Magazine